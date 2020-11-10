Rafael Dos Anjos shows appreciation and class with post to Felder

UFC lightweight Paul Felder decided he was going to step out from behind the commentary desk and save this Saturday’s Fight Night main event.

Rafael Dos Anjos was left without an opponent when Islam Makhachev was forced to withdraw. Saturday’s fight is a big deal for Rafael because it is his return to lightweight so finding a lightweight opponent was crucial. Thankfully, Felder was game and agreed to drop the weight to make the 155 pound limit. He is to be commended and Dos Anjos agreed.

We need more fighters like you @felderpaul thank you for take the fight and save the show. pic.twitter.com/f5tfDoSWRS — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) November 10, 2020

