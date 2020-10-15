WATCH: Mike Goldberg sends message to HRMMA heavyweight champ

It’s a rare thing when one of the most beloved mixed martial arts announcers gives you a shout out.

Saturday night the HRMMA heavyweight champion Harry Hunsucker goes to war against Jordan Mitchell at HRMMA 115. Harry is trying to accomplish another first by defending the belt for the first time in HRMMA history.

Capturing the first ever pro heavyweight belt was a big deal especially in Richmond, KY where he received an award from the city during a special ceremony.

He gave the keynote speech at a communications conference at Eastern Kentucky University. It got media attention in the state as well as nationally but it also put a lot of pressure on Harry to keep his momentum going. Make no mistake, Jordan Mitchell is more than capable of dethroning the champion on Saturday in Bowling Green.

Harry‘s accomplishments were notable enough that former UFC turned Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg gave him a shout out on social media.

Let’s take a look back at the moment Harry put his name in the record books.

If Hunsucker can get past Mitchell and win at least one or two more fights we think the UFC will be knocking on his door to put a fresh face in the heavyweight division. It will most likely come via Dana White’s Contender series but only time will tell.