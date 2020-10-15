WATCH: Mike Goldberg sends message to HRMMA heavyweight champ

by

It’s a rare thing when one of the most beloved mixed martial arts announcers gives you a shout out.

Saturday night the HRMMA heavyweight champion Harry Hunsucker goes to war against Jordan Mitchell at HRMMA 115. Harry is trying to accomplish another first by defending the belt for the first time in HRMMA history.

Capturing the first ever pro heavyweight belt was a big deal especially in Richmond, KY where he received an award from the city during a special ceremony.

I have been a very blessed man over the past few weeks. Tonight I was recognized by the City of Richmond for my @hr_mma Pro Heavyweight Championship Win last week! I was honored to speak briefly, meet Mayor Blythe, be recognized and hang out with the people who make the clock tick in Richmond, KY. I have too many people I would like to thank for this opportunity: Commissioner Ed McDaniel, my wife even though she was sick and couldnt be there with me, my mother and sister for coming to support me, @the_master_will for everything we have done in the past 9 years, @the_counselor_81 and @heathenhammer1978 for being my brothers through thick and thin, my brother Matt Wilder, all of my families at Elite and the people I've met because of Elite, Pastor Jonas Hill for giving me light in my life, all of my training partners and anyone who has ever believed in me…. . . . I promise we're just getting started!!! . #livewithpurpose #blessed

He gave the keynote speech at a communications conference at Eastern Kentucky University. It got media attention in the state as well as nationally but it also put a lot of pressure on Harry to keep his momentum going. Make no mistake, Jordan Mitchell is more than capable of dethroning the champion on Saturday in Bowling Green.

Harry‘s accomplishments were notable enough that former UFC turned Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg gave him a shout out on social media.

Let’s take a look back at the moment Harry put his name in the record books.

If Hunsucker can get past Mitchell and win at least one or two more fights we think the UFC will be knocking on his door to put a fresh face in the heavyweight division. It will most likely come via Dana White’s Contender series but only time will tell.