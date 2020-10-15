MMA Fighters Who Could Become Stars in 2020

Well, brace yourselves because another exciting decade of Mixed Martial Arts is in the books. Yes, it is true that in the period of 2010 up to now we have witnessed some great fighters gracing this extreme sport.

In the previous decade, we have witnessed some great fighters just like successful traders in the world (visit onlinetradings.co.za for more information) The likes of Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Ronda Rousey have been very exceptional. And their MMA careers have been something that will look back and just smile surely.

But that can also be the same for the new MMA fighters that are also coming up. Well, who can be the next Conor McGregor? There is only one way to find out.

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber has proven to be one of the MMA fighters we should look out for. She is very quick and she has some amazing stunts. In her recent outing this October, she managed to secure a TKO on Gillian Robertson. Barber is moving a step closer to become the youngest UFC champion ever.

Her next outing will be with a highest ranked opponent, Roxanne Modafferi on January 18 2021.

Paulo Costa

To some people, it didn’t seem real that Paulo Costa is capable of being on this list. With his physical potency Costa has tremendously risen through the ranks. He has overcome the wrath of a very notable opponent, a two-time title challenger Yoel Romero. The victory has set Costa to be on the list of many people in MMA. At the age of 28, surely he still has a lot to offer and a very big room for improvement just like forex beginners.

Mike Davis

Davis is in possession of 80% winning rate. He doesn’t carry any bad records, all of his good records are a result of his good skills and how he moves when he is in the ring. Surely he is a good prospect that most people should look forward to.