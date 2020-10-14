Khabib tells Chael Sonnen how the lightweight title picture looks to him

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is beloved by many of his fellow fighters and legions of fans. He has friends everywhere including our favorite adopted uncle, Chael P Sonnen. The point we are trying to make is that when Khabib says something people listen. Sonnen said the number one contender picture according to Khabib is pretty clear.

The addition of Michael Chandler to the UFC from Bellator injected some excitement into a deep lightweight division. Chandler is considered one of the best lightweight fighters in the world for good reason. He has an overall record of 27-5 and managed to capture the Bellator lightweight championship several times. He is known by his peers for fighting anyone at any time and his resilience. He is a perfect fit for an organization like the UFC that has steady athlete injury and illness issues.

2020 has been a nightmare with the coronavirus and what one positive test can do to a fighter’s team. Everyone gets quarantined and the UFC has to scramble to find a suitable replacement. Thank God there are Michael Chandlers out there who will step up and take a fight on short notice.

So far there has not been an official announcement for Michael‘s first opponent but Khabib thinks that a ranked win for Chandler will put him at the top of the list to get a shot at the lightweight title.

Uncle Chael reveals more of his phone conversation with the Russian and we found it quite interesting to hear what the 155 pound division looks like to the champion.

