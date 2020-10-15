Richest MMA Fighters in the World

If you are a fan of boxing, then we are sure you definitely are dying to know the wealthiest MMA fighters in the world. In this article, we list just a few of the richest MMA fighters. We will tell you how much they are worth. The numbers here have been taken from the Forbes list, so they are legit.

MMA makes a lot of money. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that it is one of the sports that is bet on the most. So, maybe next time there is a match, you can visit an online casino such as southafricancasinosites online casino, that offers sports betting and bet on your favorite fighter. Who knows, you might make thousands from just a single bet.

Below is the list of MMA fighters who make the most money.

Junior Dos Santos

This Brazilian fighter is worth $10 million. He has been a mixed martial artist for a few years now and is actually a former UFC Heavyweight Champion. At the moment, the MMA fighter is number 4 on the UFC Heavyweight rankings.

Jon Bones Jones

Just like Junior Dos Santos, this Mixed Martial artist is also worth $10 million. A few years back, he was stripped and removed from the UFC rankings. This was after he was convicted of some hit and run felonies.

However, he was reinstated into the UFC ranking in 2015, and in 2017, he went on to win the Light Heavyweight championship. Lately, there has been a lot of controversy surrounding him as he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Chael Sonnen

This is another MMA fighter who is worth $10 million just like some online casino games. This American fighter is signed with Bellator MMA. He mainly competes in the Light Heavyweight division but has taken part in other competitions before, such as the WEC, UFC, as well as Pancrase.