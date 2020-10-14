HRMMA 115: How to watch, when it starts, fight card

HRMMA 115 helps mixed martial arts return to the Midwest and Kentucky this Saturday night in Bowling Green. The first professional heavyweight title defense in HRMMA history is the main event of a stacked card from top to bottom make it worth seeing.

The pay-per-view kicks off at 7:30 PM . The cost is $29.95 and can be purchased from the B2 site directly by clicking here.

There are 15 total fights capped off by three professional with one title defense.

B2 Fighting Series: HRMMA 115

1. Riley Hanner vs Dakota Williams 210

2. Stephen Jackson vs Steven Lear 185

3. Darrell Simmons vs Alec Kessler 145

4. Ahmad Bates vs Joshua Perreira 125

5. Will Baker vs Danny Menjivar 145

6. Tramond Spencer vs Malakii Catron Heavyweight

7. Jamie Hamby vs Miles Frisch 155

8.. Izzy Soto vs Austin Czenkus 155

9. Ethan Riley vs David Richardson 185

10. Joel Bennette vs Damathian Bloodworth 155

11. Samantha Buttery vs Riana Topper 145 Female

12. Saigh Mullins vs Erick Hastings(champ) Heavyweight Title

13. Jacob Warf vs Josh Phelps 185 PRO

14. Jimmy Sandlin vs Gavin Agnew 170 PRO

15. Jordan Mitchell vs Harry Hunsucker(champ) Heavyweight Title PRO

With the coronavirus wreaking havoc on live events it is a godsend that mixed martial arts is surviving.