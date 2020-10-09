Daniel Cormier praises Conor McGregor’s offer to Dustin Poirier

Say what you want about UFC megastar Conor McGregor. Trash his behavior, his insults, and anything else you want but he is very generous.

Conor has contributed to many charities over the past few years, especially after the very large Floyd Mayweather Junior boxing match payday. From a single child’s health expenses to large health organizations he has given money repeatedly. One of his biggest public offer accompanies a potential rematch with former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. Conor offered $500,000 to Poirier’s The Good Fight charity.

Their first go around ended up with Dustin counting the lights in the first round but he has grown since then. Conor‘s current condition is more difficult to assess because of how many distractions the former featherweight and lightweight champion has. His heart seems to be in the right place though and it has not gone unnoticed.

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier took to social media and praised his generous offer.

This I appreciate , sounds like we got a fight boys!! And Conor still willing to give the money to Dustin’s charity. Awesome work McGregor!!! You’re the man! https://t.co/l2SU3lHzU0 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 8, 2020

What do you think of the Irishman‘s generosity? Do you think this fight will actually happen?