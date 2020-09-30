Former UFC champion Jon Jones ready to cause havoc at an anime convention

Never let it be said that former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t controversial and admittedly sometimes entertaining. His beef with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for example.

Israel has been calling Jones out since the day he became middleweight champ. At one point they both agreed but UFC president Dana White was having none of it. White has since backtracked and said the fight is still possible though unlikely.

Adesanya is a huge anime fan and references anime film quotes often. It is cool and full of cringe at the same time.

Jones is not a fan.

I’m going to the next anime convention and slapping the first 10 people I see — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 28, 2020

So this will never come to pass but I’m sure it didn’t sit well with Adesanya. Can you imagine that actually coming to pass. Some basement dwelling anime fans getting slapped across the room by the 205 pound GOAT?