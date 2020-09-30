Adesanya still quarreling with Costa despite his dominant win

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is the anti Chael Sonnen. See, if uncle Chael lost he would still be talking trash like he won but with Israel, this guy still talks trash after a dominating win over someone.

I will give Adesanya a little slack. Paulo Costa came at him very hard and even made demeaning video skits about him. He had quite a bit to say about the champ but in all fairness Israel came back just as heavy. They met face-to-face before their fight and played oddly nice – at least until the weigh-ins. Their bout at UFC 253 was not even close and after getting knocked out Costa got dry humped for his troubles by the champ. On top of all that Adesanya started breakdancing next to his downed opponent. It doesn’t get any more savage than that. You would think that would be the end of it right? Wrong!

Since the fight went down everyone seems to be calling out the middleweight king but he seems focused solely on his vanquished foe. The latest attack is a reminder to Costa that he bit off more than he can chew.

I think the funniest part is that the smaller guy is telling the bigger guy that “smaller dogs often bite off more than they can chew“. The full text is below.

Do you think it’s about time he let it go? Do you want to see a rematch?