Daniel Cormier playfully demonstrates his WWE ‘finishing move’

Normally when something like this is posted on social media we usually assume it’s just a joke but this is former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The rumors about Daniel going to WWE are always present but the man is 40 years old. WWE would have to maximize the time he has left that he could put his body through grueling matches. It’s unlikely but whenever DC posts something like this we pay attention.

We are 51% sure that Daniel will show up in a WWE ring soon but we aren’t so sure it will be as a wrestler.

Check it out.