President Trump, Dana White among the many asking Iran to spare wrestler’s life

An Iranian execution is trying to be stopped from occurring by some very high profile Americans.

UFC president Dana White and United States president Donald Trump have both publicly pleaded with the government of Iran to stop the execution of a popular wrestling champion named Navid Afkari. He is accused of playing a part in the killing of a security officer during protests in 2018. The circumstances surrounding the sentence have been widely disputed and criticized but the government doesn’t appear to be listening.

Here is what President Trump tweeted …

Hearing that Iran is looking to execute a great and popular wrestling star, 27-year-old Navid Afkarai, whose sole act was an anti-government demonstration on the streets. They were protesting the “country’s worsening economic situation and inflation”… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

…To the leaders of Iran, I would greatly appreciate if you would spare this young man’s life, and not execute him. Thank you! @UFC @DanaWhite @FoxNews https://t.co/NkJb4IsQpt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Dana White made a video addressing the Iranian government directly as well.

It remains to be seen whether or not they will actually listen