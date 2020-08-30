Alternate reality Sunday: Dominick Reyes thanks Jon Jones

An argument could be made that Dominick Reyes beat then light heavyweight champion Jon Jones when they faced off at UFC 247 back in February. It was not to be and Jones held on to his championship belt. Now that he has vacated it, Reyes gets another crack at it against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 253 on September 7th.

Although Dominick won’t get a chance to avenge his loss he did express his gratitude which is something a lot of us did not expect to see. It is actually pretty touching and worth a read.