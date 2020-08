Alistair Overeem returns to UFC action on September 5 against 15-1 Augusto Sakai. Overeem is coming into this fight off of a KO win over Walt Harris and Sakai has rattled off four straight since his victory on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. This will be a true test of whether Overeem still has it or Sakai is a genuine contender for the heavyweight championship. Before The Reem returns watch him ice Harris.