UFC 4 video game sim picked a winner

If you haven’t checked out EA’s new UFC 4 game you need to.

From time to time they will simulate a main event in the game just to see who would come out on top and this time they used heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic versus Daniel Cormier. The pair fill the colossal main event slot on the card that goes down this Saturday at UFC 252. There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes in the programming so I think we can all agree this isn’t by any means an accurate prediction but it is interesting.

We have been bombarded with social media posts, media appearances, and commercials highlighting the fact that this is a trilogy ending fight and also most likely Daniel’s last regardless of the outcome. It is truly a big deal and many, we are not saying all, are saying that the winner of this will be the greatest heavyweight of all time. I would imagine that is being said because Fedor Emelianenko never fought in the UFC and had a few freak show wins against below average opponents on his record. I personally do not think the Russian is the greatest of all time but is he is one of the best for sure. I would love to hear his take on the importance of this fight.

They released the video of the way the game sees this bout playing out and I won’t spoil it for you but I predicted the outcome incorrectly.

Check it out and get hyped for UFC 252 on Saturday.