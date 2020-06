Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is in desperate need of a victory. He is on a three fight skid and each of those losses came by way of knockout. Granted two of those losses are to former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw but a losing streak is still a losing streak. Cody spoke to Megan Olivi about his unusual training switch up to New Jersey and his fight at UFC 250 on Saturday versus Raphael Assuncao. Check it out.