Costa says rivalry with Adesanya is on par with the biggest in the sport

Middleweight contender Paulo Costa has his eyes firmly set on the middleweight championship currently wrapped around the waist of Israel Adesanya. Costa has not fought since defeating Yoel Romero by unanimous decision in August of last year but he has shared that he was ready to return. Adesanya also defeated Romero in his last fight back in March of this year Giving them something in common. This surely puts the two on a collision course very soon. Right?

Costa has called out the champion many times in the past year but no fight has been made as of yet. He recently spoke with AG Fight and went as far as to say the rivalry between the two is on par with the likes of Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen. I don’t know if it’s there yet but it is growing. Here’s what he said via Bloody Elbow.

My fight with Adesanya will be one of the biggest ones in the past few years. I can only speak for myself, but I’ll make this pay-per-view be worth every cent. We really don’t like each other. This is, for sure, the biggest rivalry in middleweight history. Much bigger than Anderson vs. Sonnen, because Sonnen talked trash, but Anderson didn’t. Anderson just let Sonnen talk. I can’t not fire back and that generates more animosity.

What do you think? Do you think this rivalry will deliver or fizzle?