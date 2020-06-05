WATCH: UFC 250 weigh ins

UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer goes down on Saturday and the card has been officially green lit now that all fighters made weight. The main event featherweight championship fight between reigning queen Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer is going to be very interesting especially if the fight goes past the first two rounds. Cody Garbrandt versus Raphael Assuncao is a significant fight for the bantamweight division now that the title has been vacated and there are sharks circling the belt. Sean O’Malley was arguably the most intense fighter during his face off. Check out the highlights.