Update on potential cancellation of Wrestlemania due to coronavirus spread

Since the UFC and Bellator gave a middle finger to coronavirus concerns questions have arisen surrounding the biggest sports entertainment event in the world. This year WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 has the potential to draw more than 70,000 fans to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, April 5th. Last year the juggernaut pro wrestling company attracted an absolutely staggering 82,265 attendees to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It would not be a surprise if they matched that figure or surpassed it this year.



Health concerns have naturally taken the lead in preparations for the show because of the pandemic level spread of the coronavirus. No country is safe and since Wrestlemania draws fans from around the world the stadium could end up being a human Petri dish if they aren’t careful.



As of right now it is still set to go on as planned but the Hillsborough Commissioner Les Miller made it clear at a press conference today they were considering whether to go ahead with it.

Right now WrestleMania is out about three weeks. We came to the conclusion that at this point, we don’t want to pull that plug. However we wanted to give it at least a week to see what was going to happen, if WWE was going to do anything at all. If they don’t, at that point, I will suggest that we do come together for an emergency meeting to discuss what we do at that particular point in time.

County Attorney Paul Johnston clarified that any executive order that they might issue is for only 7 days so it would take a minimum of two consecutive orders to cancel the event.

Any emergency order that this Board institutes only has a life of seven days, so we’re going to have to extend it at least two more times between now and WrestleMania so you have time to consider it.

I cannot see WWE letting the event go on and then having to deal with the PR fire that could arise from cases the media might link to attendance. Then again, this is their cash cow event, their Super Bowl so a revenue loss of that magnitude would almost assuredly not be supported by stockholders, or investors.



We will keep you up to date on the latest Wrestlemania status news.