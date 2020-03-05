UFC 248 open workout recap

UFC 248 goes down Saturday with a blockbuster headline bout featuring UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya vs monster challenger Yoel Romero. The co-main is former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk challenging current champ Weili Zhang.

Romero is 42 years old but he doesn’t move like it and we hope Adesanya is paying attention. Yoel was tossing his partner around like a rag doll making us wonder what could happen if he gets his hands on ‘The Last Stylebender’.



Adesanya looked clean and crisp assuring us he will be in top form. The whole reason that Israel requested to fight Romero is to make sure there is never a question left to be answered in the legacy he leaves. No one can say “yeah but he never faced a wrestling monster like Yoel Romero”. On Saturday he could silence his critics or should he lose -ignite their hate.

Weili Zhang is taking her fight with Joanna Jedrzejczyk very seriously along with the tasteless coronavirus jokes the Polish fighter made. Zhang has a lot on her shoulders representing China as their first ever UFC champion. She attributes some of her success to traditional martial arts which is something the Chinese want strongly represented – especially after things like this happened.

Joanna has been all over the place in the buildup to the fight. Her Instagram feed has been filled with poolside bikini photos, intense training sessions, and some harmless goofing around. Zhang is no pushover and unless Joanna is focused it could go badly for her. She did look good during the workouts so we think she will be just fine.

Check out the UFC 248 open workout highlights.