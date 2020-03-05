COOL: Adesanya’s KO of Whittaker gets video game makeover

This is cool.

Current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s 2019 knockout win over then champ Robert Whittaker silenced a lot of critics who said Israel was one dimensional. It was a sudden and spectacular right hand that put Whittaker on the canvas and made Adesanya’s career soar to new heights.



The UFC gave the KO clip an amazing old school video gaming makeover and we loved it enough to share.

Check it out.

Adesanya defends against monster among men Yoel Romero on Saturday at UFC 248.