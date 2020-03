Full disclosure here. We love UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic because he’s a standup guy and he is a firefighter in real life.

Not that the UFC isn’t real life, you know what we mean. Maybe it’s because he reminds me of my friend and former UFC fighter Chris Lytle who did the same. Stipe is also a family man and we imagine balancing all of that can prove difficult. He does find time to have fun and he shared photos recently of himself with WWE superstar Mojo Rawley