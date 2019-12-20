Scott Coker reveals Bellator return date for Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor pal and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis (2-0) is returning to action on January 25th. The bout against Kegan Gennrich will reportedly happen at a contracted 175 pound weight limit.
Both of Dillon’s fights in the Bellator welterweight division ended in first round submissions. Danis is a BJJ black belt under Marcelo Garcia, and when you couple that with his imposing 6 foot tall frame it can make it a long night for his opponents.
Scott Coker tweeted the news of his return earlier today. Check it out.
