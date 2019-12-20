Cejudo says he’s relinquishing the belt in typical cringe fashion

News broke that current UFC bantamweight/flyweight champion, Henry Cejudo would be vacating the flyweight championship. This is so that contenders, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueirido can scrap over it and the winner can focus on actively defending it.



When it was announced that he would be stripped of it, the king of cringe Cejudo went in to full ‘CCC’ character and made sure to clarify that he was graciously giving someone else a taste of his greatness. Okay, I’m having some fun there but it’s not far off.

Henry, you need a better agent or someone to script your promos, please. This stuff is just…I mean….awful.