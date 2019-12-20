Kamaru Usman’s brother throws down for Titan FC tonight on UFC Fight Pass

UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman bested Colby Covington last weekend at UFC 245 and now it’s his brother’s turn to shine.

Mohammed Usman (5-1) goes to war with fellow heavyweight Reggie Cato (5-3) at TITAN FC 58 tonight. The event will take place in Fort Lauderdale and with Kamaru’s star rising, and his influence growing it is only a matter of time before he brings his brother in to the UFC. It probably doesn’t hurt that this event will air on Fight Pass at 8 PM, either.



Mohammed would be a welcome addition to the heavyweight division. Right now, the usual suspects like Lewis, Ngannou, Overeem, and a few others are basically interchanging/rotating between each other on the cards so Usman could jump in there after a tune up bout or two.

Take a look at the big man in action and get hyped!