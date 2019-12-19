Thank you Santa because Nick Diaz is almost certainly returning now

As Tommy Toe Hold would say, “Praise Cheez-it’s” because It’s a Christmas miracle.

Nick Diaz posted on Instagram and immediately woke his 1.3M followers up. It was a Christmas ad for his apparel and merchandise which is cool, but it was the fourth line people are talking about.

Enter to win VIP tickets for his UFC return? Yes please. Something tells us that the back and forth semi-polite trash talk with Jorge Masvidal was no random occurrence and that bout might just end up being the real present.



Sign us up.