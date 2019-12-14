Conor McGregor needs to beat Cowboy to reach Khabib

The Notorious is back, and the UFC is not going to be the same as before. With Conor McGregor onboard again, things are going to be much more interesting in the most prominent MMA organization in the world.



McGregor’s next opponent will be Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. It will be a 170-pound bout, which takes place at the UFC 246 in Las Vegas on January 18th.



According to the experts, the former champion from Ireland is a favorite, and we can say a heavy one. Odds on his victory are 1/2, while Cowboy’s success is paid at 2/1. While sniffing around at different bookmakers, we’ve also found out several other interesting offers. For example, McGregor (21-4) to win via TKO or points would be at 4/9, Conor to beat the rival via submission is 4/6, while a draw in this one is 50.



According to the majority of the MMA experts, this is a contest that should end in his favor. Cerrone (36-13) is a much older fighter whose prime is way behind him. He doesn’t have the speed like a few years ago, and overall, the quality of his fighting severely dropped. We could see that in his previous two fights, which he lost to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Both of them ended with Cowboys suffering a hard beating, and a knockout against Gaethje threatened to endanger his legacy.



Meanwhile, Conor was, according to his words, preparing very seriously regarding this comeback. The Irishman claims that he feels well and that there will be no trouble for him to reach the previous shape and form. He plans to have another chance for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the way things are now, the Russian isn’t willing to grant him that opportunity.



McGregor even went to Russia to challenge the undefeated champion, who calmly ruled out the possibility of seeing the two in the ring anytime soon. He believes that Conor has to prove himself worthy of another chance and that he needs to win some matches to become the legit challenger. But, on the other side, Dana White seems to have different plans.



When looking at the current odds for that clash, who, by the way, isn’t even considered by the UFC officially, we see that Khabib still has a huge edge over his rival. His win is at 1/4, while McGregor’s success is paid 3/1.



But in order to reach this match, he needs to overcome Cerrone, and even though he is the absolute favorite in that clash, Conor has to be careful. Odds on Cowboys’ win are high, but nevertheless, this is the most experienced guy in the UFC history.



His win via submission is 6/1, by a decision or a TKO 13/2. There are more interesting offers for this event. For example, how many rounds will this fight last? Over 1.5 is set at 4/5, and to see the finish before that, 10/11. When the limit is at 2.5 rounds, odds for under are 1/2, and for over 6/4. If you think that this fight will go to the distance, the odds for that are at 10/3.



There is enough time for you to choose the best pick and earn some money, so be thorough and don’t hurry while doing so.