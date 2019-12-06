PICS: Steven Seagal’s daughter getting WWE tryout

The daughter of actress Kelly Lebrock and actor Steven Seagal is getting a WWE tryout according to numerous reports. She also posted her own Instagram photo of an invitation which confirmed the circulating stories.

Arissa Lebrock is very active on Instagram sharing fitness photos including some involving Brazilian jiu jitsu. Is it really a surprise though since her dad is one of the most prominent aikido masters of all time? We can’t help but wonder whether or not it was her father’s incident with Gene LeBell that led her to choose BJJ…look it up. Find Joe Rogan’s account of it. You know what…here.

Here are some photos of Arissa and we have to ask you what you think of her possibly being in WWE. We think she’ll do fine.

What do you think?