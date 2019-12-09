WTF: Check out a very large TJ Dillashaw

Something’s different here…

I’m not saying anything you aren’t thinking.

After former UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw was suspended for PED usage he essentially disappeared. He will not be able to return to fighting until January of 2021 and that’s probably a good thing judging by this picture.

In it, we see TJ looking incredibly big compared to what we are used to seeing him walk around at. He’s got a Chuck Liddell stomach now. Abs to flabs. Let us know if you think being off the performance-enhancing drugs created that body or if it’s just natural.

TJ, you’re supposed to eat slices of turkey not the whole thing at once bro.