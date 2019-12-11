UFC 245: Holloway says he is about to fight just another ‘cupcake’

UFC 245 goes down on Saturday, December 14th with three title bouts stacking the card.

UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman will try to shut former interim champ, Colby Covington up. Women’s bantamweight/featherweight champ, Amanda Nunes will give former featherweight queen Germaine De Randamie a shot at reclaiming former glory. Finally, men’s featherweight king, Max Holloway will try to remain on top by dispatching surging challenger, Alexander Volkanovski.

Holloway called him a ‘cupcake’.

To be fair here, Holloway sees all of his challengers as cupcakes. He describes them as being different flavors and being 100 here we think it is a creative way to say each challenger is unique…we think.

It’s better if you just hear it from the man himself. Check our the entire interview with Dan Hardy below.