Breaking: Conor McGregor will return to the UFC to face Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/TE5HkAzzpW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2019

Great news for Conor McGregor fans. Dana White confirmed that the Irishman will be facing the man that was on the top of the list for return opponents just a few months ago. This comes via SportsCenter on Twitter.

So we are getting what we thought would likely happen. Whether you are a Conor fan or not, you have to agree that this fight could be fireworks. Cowboy is down to bring it and McGregor will throw hands with him meaning it’s going to be wild in there until someone is caught and dropped.

What do you think of this bout?