Watch: UFC 245 promo featuring Usman vs Covington title bout

Two things up front. Colby Covington still believes he’s the real UFC welterweight champion. He also has the biggest mouth in the organization today. He also has President Trump and family firmly behind him going in to UFC 245. That’s three things there I know but that last part is so insane I always have to include it.

Colby is the former interim welterweight champion and has been trying to get a title bout since it was stripped off of him. He will get that chance against the man who dethroned Tyron Woodley in Kamaru Usman. The fight has been rumored to be on and then cancelled seemingly every other week but it looks like it is finally going to happen in December at UFC 245.

The UFC dropped a promo for the event and we can’t wait. Check it out!



UFC 245 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on December 14th.