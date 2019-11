Sometimes cooler heads prevail. When it comes to doctor stoppages in MMA – that usually doesn’t happen.



We agree that the ending to the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal bout was disappointing but in hindsight it was justifiable. Just take a look at this photo of the damage Masvidal did to Diaz’s eye.

It’s hard to argue that it was bad, but was it really bad enough for the doctor to call it before the start of the 4th round? Listen to Dr Sutterer weigh in on the situation.