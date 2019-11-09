Watch: Tyson Fury gets his MMA on with Darren Till

Tyson Fury is an accomplished heavyweight boxer to say the least so when he mentioned that he might compete in mixed martial arts interests were peaked.

Dana White came out publicly after hearing this and said he did not think it was possible, let alone reasonable for Fury to compete in the UFC. He has competed in a sport that is only a piece of the arsenal of styles MMA fighter utilize so he would be at a tremendous disadvantage. We agree.



Tyson is trying to change White’s mind and the fans. Check out this video of Fury working out with popular UFC middleweight fighter Darren Till.



What do you think? Should the heavyweight division be put on notice.