Bad: Jennifer Maia misses weight

Jennifer Maia misses weight again

Coming in to UFC 244, Jennifer Maia has two impressive wins in a row propelling her to #5 in the UFC’s flyweight rankings. Unfortunately she now has another two fight streak after today’s weigh ins.

Scheduled to face Katlyn Chookagian in a flyweight bout on Saturday night, Jennifer missed weight for the second time in a row. Her last bout with Roxanne Modafferi took place at a catch weight of 129 pounds meaning Maia was 3 pounds over the limit. Missing weight more than once often prompts Dana White to “encourage” a move up to the next weight class.



The official weigh-ins took place this morning and she came in over the 125 pound limit, this time by 2.2 pounds. There is a one pound allowance meaning she could have hit 126 and been good to go. Because of today’s infraction she will be fined a brutal 25% of her purse.

The official weights:

Katlyn Chookagian (125.4) vs. Jennifer Maia (127.2)*