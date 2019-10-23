PICS: HRMMA pro heavyweight champ Hunsucker honored by city of Richmond

Harry Hunsucker became the first HRMMA pro heavyweight champion at HRMMA 111 in Covington on October 12th. He made history when he beat veteran Tony Parker by submission in round 1 after nearly knocking him out to start the finishing sequence.



The accomplishment did not go unnoticed as it has been covered by many MMA news sites and local press. Perhaps even sweeter than winning the belt and the media attention was an unexpected and special honor. The board of commissions for the city of Richmond, KY publicly presented him with an award and Harry was all smiles.

Check out his Instagram post with several images from the ceremony.

All of us here at PMN would like to again extend our congratulations to Harry and his family.