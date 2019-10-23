PICS: HRMMA pro heavyweight champ Hunsucker honored by city of Richmond

Harry Hunsucker became the first HRMMA pro heavyweight champion at HRMMA 111 in Covington on October 12th. He made history when he beat veteran Tony Parker by submission in round 1 after nearly knocking him out to start the finishing sequence.

The accomplishment did not go unnoticed as it has been covered by many MMA news sites and local press. Perhaps even sweeter than winning the belt and the media attention was an unexpected and special honor. The board of commissions for the city of Richmond, KY publicly presented him with an award and Harry was all smiles.

Check out his Instagram post with several images from the ceremony.

I have been a very blessed man over the past few weeks. Tonight I was recognized by the City of Richmond for my @hr_mma Pro Heavyweight Championship Win last week! I was honored to speak briefly, meet Mayor Blythe, be recognized and hang out with the people who make the clock tick in Richmond, KY. I have too many people I would like to thank for this opportunity: Commissioner Ed McDaniel, my wife even though she was sick and couldnt be there with me, my mother and sister for coming to support me, @the_master_will for everything we have done in the past 9 years, @the_counselor_81 and @heathenhammer1978 for being my brothers through thick and thin, my brother Matt Wilder, all of my families at Elite and the people I've met because of Elite, Pastor Jonas Hill for giving me light in my life, all of my training partners and anyone who has ever believed in me…. . . . I promise we're just getting started!!! . #livewithpurpose #blessed

All of us here at PMN would like to again extend our congratulations to Harry and his family.

