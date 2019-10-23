Jorge Masvidal reveals the only fighter that scared him

It’s hard to imagine Jorge Masvidal fearing anyone.



He fought and defeated a Kimbo Slice protege in a backyard scrap, beat KJ Noons when that was a big deal, and in his thirteenth bout he faced and defeated a respected veteran in Yves Edwards. If the only fights you saw him in were over the past few years then you might struggle to see how he was ever afraid to stand across the cage from someone.



He recently revealed via his YouTube channel that the Edwards bout made him nervous. He says he respected him a lot and was aware that Yves had knocked a few teeth out. When they met under the Bodog banner he was tentative for a portion of it until he snapped out of it and finished Edwards. It was a defining moment in Gamebred’s career.

Listen to him break it all down because it’s worth your time.

In just a few weeks he faces Nate Diaz at UFC 244.