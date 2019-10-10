WTF: Tyron Woodley calls out Canelo Alvarez

One of the best active boxers in the world was just called out by a former UFC champion. No the boxer’s name wasn’t Mayweather and the call out did not come from an Irishman.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley just called out multiple weight class boxing champion Canelo Alvarez (52-1-2). This isn’t the first time an MMA fighter has called out a boxer and it won’t be the last.

So far the only two notable bouts that have materialized from callouts have been Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather and Artem Lobov vs Paulie Malignaggi. Granted the Lobov fight was in BareKnuckle FC instead of a boxing ring like the McGregor fight, but it still happened.

It is likely this will have zero traction but stranger things have happened. Check it out.