Usman salty about BMF title bout

We feel like at this point if you can find another fighter not named Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal who is not salty about the BMF title then you should be rewarded with some kind of prize. It’s a big money match-up between two fan favorites and that’s the point where the saltiness always comes in. Especially when you are the UFC welterweight champ named Kamaru Usman and you can’t figure out the real reason fans want to see this fight.

Usman isn’t the first person to reference the records of UFC 244’s main event participants. Nate Diaz is 20-11 and Jorge Masvidal is 34-13. Most nay sayers like Kamaru have a problem with the fact that these two veterans will be making a lot of money in the main event spot on a PPV card held at Madison Square Garden and they aren’t. It’s that simple.

It’s not about records folks. It’s about two people unafraid to go to war each time they step in the cage now doing so against one another.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi tweeted out Usman’s thoughts on Diaz vs Masvidal’s BMF title fight on November 2nd at UFC 244.

Usman on the BMF belt: They dropped the ball in getting my fight done for MSG. They had to create something for that. They have 20 losses combined. You’ve got 20 losses? Sit your ass down. You’re not the baddest mother fucker. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) October 8, 2019

As we said. Salty.

Masvidal and Diaz are game fighters willing to face just about anyone. There will not be a bunch of jab and pray going on here. We predict fireworks.

Come on, Kamaru…