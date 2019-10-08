Bellator vet William Joplin dies from cancer

Cancer sucks.

I lost my mom and brother in law to it and my uncle, my grandfather, two friends, and the list goes on. I’ll say it again that cancer sucks. It hits athletes as much as it does the fans. It’s an indiscriminate monster that is rarely beaten and without great physical cost.

We found out today that former Bellator competitor William Joplin was taken by the same cancer my mom was. Here’s what his sister Shelley posted about the tragedy on a related gofundme.

It hurts to inform everybody but William Joplin lost his fight with Pancreatic cancer this morning. We could still use your help paying for cremation expenses and a memorial service.

Our thoughts are with William’s family and friends.

