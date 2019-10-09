Fedor and Rampage square off before December clash in Japan

I don’t care if this is ten years too late I’m still down.

Bellator is looking to bank some of that sweet nostalgia money in December when Fedor Emelianenko and Rampage Jackson return to Japan. The two were cemented as fighting legends during their days in the now defunct Japanese MMA organization and amassed sizable followings.

Fedor would rule over Pride’s heavyweight division impressively enough to potentially cement himself as the GOAT of the division, or at least keep him in the discussions. Rampage never tasted Pride gold but he was very successful during his tenure there and possibly remembered most for his WWE style power bombs on opponents. Ask Ricardo Arona what those felt like if he ever fully wakes back up.

A little older – and heavier – they will return to Japan and try to recapture some of that former glory this time under the Bellator banner. They politely squared off and smiled for the cameras ahead of the bout. Check it out.

