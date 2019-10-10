Saturday’s HRMMA 111 Features historic champ vs champ pro bout, full card

HRMMA is the longest running active Kentucky MMA promotion and on Saturday under the B2 banner it will have its first ever champ vs champ pro bout.

HRMMA flyweight champion Donnie Ballou will fight for bantamweight champ Jeremy Pender’s belt in the main event. Pender is 15-14 and known for his resilience while Ballou at 5-2 is still looking to make a name for himself. Beating pender to become the first HRMMA pro double champ will do it.

Harry Hunsucker will square off against Tony Parker in a heavyweight championship slugfest sure to test chins. Several fighters from Carlson Gracie KY will also be stepping in to the cage as well as Vision Dayton, 4 Seasons, and AFS 10th Planet.

HRMMA 111 takes place on Saturday in Covington at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

HRMMA 111

B2 Fighting Series Live Event

Elder Ramirez(Dobusutai ASAP) vs Ronald Burton(Vision) 125 Austin Menges(Battlegrounds MMA) vs Jacob Bradford(Carlson Gracie NKY) 180 Jordan Dunn(JMD MMA) vs Paul Schneider(Triple Crown MMA) 135 Connor Ridings(AFS 10th Planet) vs Eric Fuentes(Carlson Gracie NKY) 155 Elijah Walker(Tigers Den) vs Jesse Romans(Carlson Gracie Triple Crown) 215 Jacob Pierce(Louisville Combat) vs Max Stiers(Carlson Gracie NKY) 145

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Zachary Westlund(Dayton Vision) vs Grant Perkins(Carlson Gracie NKY) 135 Will Owens(Goodnight Muay Thai) vs Graham Gearhart(Vision) 170 Zade Hawkins(AFS 10th Planet) vs Nick Charles(Carlson Gracie NKY) 170 Tyler Mangicaro(Team Demon) vs Zachary Graves(Vision) 155 Eli Mefford(4 Seasons) vs Jacob Kordik(Drive) 145

5 MINUTE INTERMISSION Jimmy Sandlin(Dayton Vision) vs Cory Holbrook(Hybrid) vacant 170 Title James Douglas(4 Seasons) vs Ethan McGee(Carlson Gracie NKY) 145 PRO Rob Walker(Walker Muay Thai) vs Ronnie Jordan(Carlson Gracie NKY) 135 PRO Harry Hunsucker(4 Seasons/Elite) vs Tony Parker(Cincinnati) Heavyweight Title PRO Donnie Ballou(Drive) vs Jeremy Pender(Vision)(champ) 135 PRO Title