UFC 243 Reebok payouts continue to highlight how poorly fighters are paid

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker both made a decent chunk of change in the main event of UFC 243 from the Reebok sponsorship deal in place with the organization but the rest of the card – yeesh.

From there the payouts became almost laughable. I still can’t believe that some of the long time fighters for the company are making just $10K. Al Iaquinta has fought 14 times in the UFC and his opponent Dan Hooker has almost as many with 13. Their rewards would be bigger than $10K one would think, but hey what do we know.

Check out the full list below via MMAJunkie…

Israel Adesanya: $40,000

def. Robert Whittaker: $40,000

Dan Hooker: $10,000

def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000

Serghei Spivac: $3,500

def. Tai Tuivasa: $5,000

Dhiego Lima: $5,000

def. Luke Jumeau: $4,000

Yorgan De Castro: $3,500

def. Justin Tafa: $3,500

Jake Matthews: $10,000

def. Rostem Akman: $3,500

Callan Potter: $3,500

def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Brad Riddell: $3,500

def. Jamie Mullarkey: $3,500

Megan Anderson: $4,000

def. Zarah Fairn: $3,500

Ji Yeon Kim: $4,000

def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500

Khalid Taha: $3,500

def. Bruno Silva: $3,500