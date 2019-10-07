UFC 243 Reebok payouts continue to highlight how poorly fighters are paid

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker both made a decent chunk of change in the main event of UFC 243 from the Reebok sponsorship deal in place with the organization but the rest of the card – yeesh.
From there the payouts became almost laughable. I still can’t believe that some of the long time fighters for the company are making just $10K. Al Iaquinta has fought 14 times in the UFC and his opponent Dan Hooker has almost as many with 13. Their rewards would be bigger than $10K one would think, but hey what do we know.
Check out the full list below via MMAJunkie…
Israel Adesanya: $40,000
def. Robert Whittaker: $40,000
Dan Hooker: $10,000
def. Al Iaquinta: $10,000
Serghei Spivac: $3,500
def. Tai Tuivasa: $5,000
Dhiego Lima: $5,000
def. Luke Jumeau: $4,000
Yorgan De Castro: $3,500
def. Justin Tafa: $3,500
Jake Matthews: $10,000
def. Rostem Akman: $3,500
Callan Potter: $3,500
def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500
Brad Riddell: $3,500
def. Jamie Mullarkey: $3,500
Megan Anderson: $4,000
def. Zarah Fairn: $3,500
Ji Yeon Kim: $4,000
def. Nadia Kassem: $3,500
Khalid Taha: $3,500
def. Bruno Silva: $3,500