PIC: Maia vs Askren poster drops

Ben Askren will try to regain some of his respect when he faces Demian Maia at Fight Night Singapore on October 26th while Demian Maia would surely like another title shot.

Maia was on a seven fight win streak before losing a split decision to then welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. He would drop two more by decision to former interim champ Colby Covington and current king Kamaru Usman but bounce back to win two in a row. A win over Ben Askren has to put him one fight away from a title shot. Right?

Askren needs this badly and we don’t think anyone would disagree with us. After getting embarrassingly knocked out by Jorge Masvidal in a record 5 seconds in July this fight must go his way. Some of his hype initially died when Robbie Lawler nearly knocked out his soul back at UFC 235 in a fight which saw Askren get gifted a submission victor. The ref incorrectly thought Lawler tapped out and called a stop to the bout. Ben needs a win.

They dropped a first look at the poster on Twitter today and we thought we would share.