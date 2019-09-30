WATCH: Our new favorite video takes pro wrestler promos and leaves only the hilarious breathing

In the 80’s pro wrestling had a lot of cocaine, steroids, weed, and likely some kind of drug that must have made these over sized dudes have trouble breathing.

The creator of this video has made quite a few videos of over-excited talkative people from around the world. He removes their words and leaves only their gasps for breaths so they can continue their rantings. It is freaking hilarious!

Challenges: Don’t laugh when Hulk Hogan comes on screen. Close your eyes and try to guess which wrestler it is. Appreciate how much hot air it takes to be an 80’s pro wrestler.