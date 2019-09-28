Watch: McGregor stopped from jumping the cage at Bellator Dublin by security

Is Conor Mcgregor incapable of staying out of trouble? Didn’t he learn his lesson the first time he jumped the cage? Bellator must be getting tired of Conor thinking the rules don’t apply to him.

Peter Queally had an impressive come back win last night at Bellator Dublin and his fellow Irishman and friend McGregor wanted to jump in the cage and help him celebrate. Bellator security was having none of it.

Check out the video below and tell me what you think of Conor’s constant disregard for the rules. What did you think of Queally’s KO of Ryan Scope? Looked a little like McGregor’s finish of Chad Mendes no?

Peter Queally has done it!



Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope!



Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019