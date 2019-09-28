ODDS: Who is the favorite today in UFC Copenhagen main event?

We expected the odds for Jared Cannonier vs Jack Hermansson to be a little closer for their UFC Copenhagen main event bout today but hey – what do we know?

Middleweights Hermansson and Cannonier will try and start the argument for a title eliminator or at least make a statement with a decisive finish. Keeping it 100 here we think a knockout is inevitable in this bout.

The consensus odds are pretty much what we expected in terms of who the favorite is but a just a tad lopsided in our opinion.

Jack Hermansson (-235) vs. Jared Cannonier (+195)

We were sure that it would be somewhere around -175 Hermansson and +125 Cannonier. Obviously we were wrong. What do you think of these odds? Are they correct?