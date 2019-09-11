Updated Card: UFC 244 will be first real test of Nate Diaz’s needle movement

We won’t go into it in detail but almost all of you who visit here know Dana White once made a derogatory comment about Nate Diaz’s pay per view drawing power. He has since changed his tune and called Nate a “needle mover” meaning the Stockton native can bring in dollars via name recognition. We agree.

Both Nate and his brother Nick are fan favorites for middle fingers, not giving a ****, and memorable quotes. Inside the Octagon they put on a show like no one else can often taunting their opponents and baiting them in to brawling. They are a beautiful anomaly in the world of MMA and they may have a half brother out there roaming around. His name is Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge knocked out Ben Askren in 5 freaking seconds at UFC 239 which put alot of fresh eyes on him. People were discovering one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC for the first time and more importantly it put Masvidal in Twitter feeds and headlines. This prompted one of the best call outs of 2019.

After Nate Diaz dominated Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 he called out “gangster” Masvidal and challenged him for the BMF title belt. Dana White is actually allowing a one time “Baddest Motherf****er” belt to be placed around the winner. It’s crazy we know.

The fight was made for UFC 244 and will serve as the main event. This means that on a card that isn’t stacked and without a solid co-main event we will see whether or not Nate truly can bring in pay per view money.

UFC 244 goes down on Sat., Nov. 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The current card looks like this:

170 lbs.: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

135 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

170 lbs.: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

145 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu