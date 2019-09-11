Ferguson has good chance of being passed over for title shot despite 12 fight streak

If this happens we should riot.

The only fight that makes sense for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov right now, the only one, is former champion Tony Ferguson. ‘El Cucuy’ is on an amazing 12 fight win streak and it just so happens that Khabib just equaled that number last Saturday by submitting Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. This has to be the bout to make right?

Wrong.

Nurmagomedov’s controversial manager Ali Abdelaziz says he will only accept a fight with semi-retired Georges St. Pierre. He also dismissed a big money rematch between his client and bitter rival Conor McGregor which Dana mentioned to the media as a possibility after UFC 242. The only fight he wants is GSP and being honest we want to see that more than a rematch with Conor.

The question to be answered there is how the Canadian’s wrestling will stack up to Khabib’s grappling skills. It’s an intriguing match-up that just may get Dana White’s green light since the UFC loves “dream” and “money” fights to snag that sweet PPV revenue.

Here’s what Khabib’s manager told TMZ.