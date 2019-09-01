UFC Fight Night August 2019

MMA is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most exciting sports nowadays. Both adrenaline junkies and betting enthusiasts have something to look forward to as the stage is set for the next round of some high-quality MMA. With new fights just around the corner, sportsbooks are offering odds left, right, and centre.



If you're looking forward to the fights and you want to place a bet or two, sportsbooks can provide you with the list of best sportsbooks around. However, before you place bets, let's take a closer look at who's going to be fighting.

Who and Where?

UFC is moving to Shenzhen, China and the newest set of fights will be held in Universiade Sports Centre on August 31. There will be ten fights in total, six of which are undercard fights. The four main card fights include the following duels: Kenna Song vs Derrick Krantz, Da Un Jung vs Jamahal Hill, as well as Li Jingliang vs Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.



However, the event everyone is waiting for at this UFC Fight Night is the title fight between the defending champion Jessica Andrade and Zhang Weili.

Strawweight Women’s Title Fight

Jessica is a 27-year-old hailing from Brazil and the current UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion. While her current record is 20 wins and 6 losses, Andrade has been on a roll ever since she moved up to the strawweight category from bantamweight, ending up with a record of 7 wins and only one loss. Her last fight was the title fight against Rose Namajunas back in May which she ended after only two rounds.



Her opponent is Weili Zhang, also known as Magnum. Zhang is a 30-year-old hailing from Hebei, China who can boast with an impressive record of 19 wins and 1 loss. Her only loss was back in 2013, which was her MMA debut. Since then, Zhang was plowing through the competition with her powerful punches. With 18 wins in a row, Magnum seems to be in good form and, as things stand, she’s definitely going to cause trouble for Andrade.

What Do Sportsbooks Say?

When it comes to the title fight between Andrade and Zhang, sportsbooks are favouring Andrade by a narrow margin. Sportsbooks like Marathon offer 61/100 odds for Andrade, while bet365 and William Hill offer 10/17 and 8/15 respectively. As far as Zhang goes, Betfred is offering odds of 6/4, Betway 13/10, and Paddy Power 5/4.



As you can see, while the odds are slightly in favour of Andrade, even sportsbooks think it’s going to be a close fight. It’s Andrade’s first fight after winning the title match, so she’s definitely going to fight hard to stay on the throne. On the other hand, Zhang has a massive win streak and is hungry for that number one spot herself.



If you love MMA as much as we do, make sure to drop by our website and read about the latest MMA news you can use to your advantage when placing bets.