GSP responds to Nick Diaz callout

It’s no secret to anyone that Nick Diaz loves to call people out.

Georges St-Pierre was called out by Nick telling the world that the Canadian was scared but in their eventual fight GSP won decisively but that did not stop Nick from talking about him. Diaz hasn’t fought in years and the last person we thought he would hear him call out for a return was GSP again.

He’s a Diaz so you never know what to expect.

GSP recently spoke with Chael Sonnen about the call out and he was all smiles. Check it out.